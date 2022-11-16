AEW Dynamite Preview (11/16): Final Dynamite Before Full Gear, We'll Hear From AEW World Champion Jon Moxley And Challenger MJF, More

The final "AEW Dynamite" before Full Gear rolls into Bridgeport, Connecticut, and AEW CEO Tony Khan has stacked tonight's lineup for one final push ahead of AEW's final pay-per-view of the year. Leading into the AEW World Championship bout scheduled for Saturday, reigning champion Jon Moxley and challenger MJF will speak, as both performers provide their final words before the highly anticipated title clash. Additionally, Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will explain his actions after turning on reigning AEW TNT Champion Wardlow last week. And that's not all, because we'll also hear from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Saraya, who will collide this weekend in Saraya's first in-ring match since December 2017, in an interview hosted by Tony Schiavone and Renee Paquette.

In regard to in-ring action advertised for tonight, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson will join forces to take on ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. This match takes place ahead of the four-way match for the ROH World Championship booked for Full Gear involving all four competitors. Elsewhere, the AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line tonight as Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix) defend the gold against the trio of Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight and AR Fox.

Furthermore, reigning Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will take on The Bunny in an Interim AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator match, Ethan Page will battle Bandido in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinal match, and AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will face Swerve Strickland ahead of their AEW World tag team title bout slated for Full Gear. And speaking of The Acclaimed, their new music video for the song "A Hand for a Hand" will be unveiled tonight.