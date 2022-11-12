Darius Martin Returning From Injury For Title Match On 11/16 AEW Dynamite

Top Flight is ready to take off once again and the destination is championship gold.

After suffering another injury in April, Darius Martin makes his return to All Elite Wrestling on the November 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The high-flying competitor from Minnesota will reunite with his brother, Dante Martin, and AR Fox to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships.

Darius Martin suffered a torn ACL in February 2021 and spent roughly a year on the shelf. He made his comeback in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on the March 2, 2022 episode of "Dynamite," but after only seven matches, he suffered another undisclosed leg injury that he said "had nothing to do with wrestling." Later, we learned that the dynamic performer was involved in a car accident that kept him out of action for about eight months.

Joining the Martin brothers is "The Whole Foxin' Show," who is one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. Fox, the head trainer of the WWA4 wrestling school in Atlanta, has some experience in trios competition, having won the Lucha Underground Trios Championships alongside Willie Mack and Killshot (who AEW fans now know as Swerve Strickland). Since then, Fox has made a few appearances on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation". He even picked up a win over Serpentico during his most recent outing.

While the "Snake Man" isn't on the same level as Death Triangle's PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix, Fox hopes to continue his winning ways with Top Flight and make an impact in AEW.