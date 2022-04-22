Top Flight’s Darius Martin is reportedly injured again.

Martin suffered a torn ACL back in February 2021, which kept him out of action until the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He and his brother, Dante Martin, had worked just 7 matches for AEW, plus one match for Republic of Lucha and one match for Warrior Wrestling, but now he is back on the shelf.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Martin recently suffered a leg injury, and he is back on the shelf.

There’s no timeframe for Martin’s return, but it was noted that he is expected to miss another lengthy period of time.

Top Flight was scheduled to face Brian Cage and KC Navarro at Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling XXI event, but Darius is being replaced due to the injury.

Martin last wrestled during the April 15 AEW Dark tapings in Garland, TX, which aired this past Tuesday on YouTube. That episode saw Top Flight team with Frankie Kazarian and The Hardys for a win over Private Party, The Blade, Angelico, and Max Caster.

Since returning to AEW on the March 2 Dynamite for the Casino Tag Team Royale, Top Flight worked 5 standard tag team bouts on Elevation and Dark, winning all of them. Their one loss came to The Young Bucks on the April 1 Rampage. Besides the ten-man Dark match that aired this past Tuesday, Top Flight was also featured in eight-man action that aired on Monday’s Elevation episode as they teamed with The Hardys to defeat Private Party, Angelico and The Blade.

Martin has not commented on the injury as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

