As noted last month, one-half of the AEW team Top Flight, Darius Martin, was again sidelined due to injury.

In a new interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast, fellow AEW star Malakai Black was giving praise to young, up-and-coming stars like Darius Martin. He then specified exactly why Darius is on the shelf, revealing he was in a bad car accident that has him out of action for the next 6-8 months.

“There are so many of these young kids like Max Caster, who, you know, I think he’s great. And even though I’ve wrestled Daunte Martin and his brother, even though he’s, unfortunately — I wish him a speedy recovery. He was in a really nasty car accident, he’s going to be out for another 6 – 8 months,” Malakai Black said.

When Darius was sidelined in late April, reports pointed to a leg injury but didn’t give any details beyond that. When the news broke, the Top Flight member took to Twitter and made sure that fans knew the injury had nothing to do with wrestling.

“What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do,” Darius wrote.

Darius Martin suffered a torn ACL back in February 2021, which kept him out of action until the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He and his brother, Dante Martin, had worked just 7 matches for AEW, one match for Republic of Lucha, and one match for Warrior Wrestling prior to the new injury.

