As noted, Top Flight’s Darius Martin is reportedly injured again. According to Fightful Select, the AEW star recently suffered a leg injury, and is back on the shelf.

The report added that there’s no timeframe for his return, and Martin is “expected to miss another lengthy period of time.”

On Friday, Martin took to Twitter to clarify that his injury is not wrestling-related.

What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do

It should be noted that the earlier report didn’t specify how Martin suffered a leg injury. However, fans on social media have speculated that the injury occurred during a recent taping of AEW Dark, where Top Flight teamed up with Frankie Kazarian & The Hardys against Private Party, Angélico, Max Caster & The Blade in a 10-Man Tag Match.

Top Flight was scheduled to face Brian Cage and KC Navarro at Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling XXI event, but Darius is being replaced due to the injury.

Darius Martin suffered a torn ACL back in February 2021, which kept him out of action until the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He and his brother, Dante Martin, had worked just 7 matches for AEW, plus one match for Republic of Lucha and one match for Warrior Wrestling, but now he is back on the shelf. You can see his tweet below.

