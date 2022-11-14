AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (11/14) - ROH Pure Championship Match, AR Fox Vs. Serpentico, Matt Hardy And Private Party In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on November 14, 2022!

Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will be putting his title on the line against former WWE star Leon Ruffin. Garcia has been dominant since beating Wheeler Yuta on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite" to capture the title. Will he be able to keep hold of the belt tonight, or will a new champion be crowned?

Matt Hardy and Private Party of The Firm will be in trios action, as they will face off with Kyle Bradley, Channing Thomas and Smiley Fairchild. Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, and Hardy have been unable to get out of their contracts with The Firm after Kassidy was defeated by Ethan Page on the October 14 edition of "Rampage." Since then, Page and Stokely Hathaway have been giving the trio obstacle after obstacle to overcome out of frustration with their inability to do what they say. Will they be able to score a win tonight?

The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny in their corner) look to score a win tonight over Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan of Waves and Curls. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona of Gates of Agony will also be in action, as they take on Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzzo while Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance will take on Jora Johl, and AR Fox squares off with Serpentico.

In addition, another huge tag team bout is set for tonight, as Willow Nightingale and Riho will team up to take on the teacher and student team of Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. Elsewhere in the women's division, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will be squaring off with rising star Kayla Sparks. Jericho Appreciation Society member Tay Melo will also be in action, as she faces Paris Van Dale.