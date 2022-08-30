AEW Dark Live Coverage (08/30) - Rush Vs. Blake Christian, The Trustbusters In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on August 30, 2022!
13 matches are set for tonight's show. La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush will be taking on "All Heart" Blake Christian in what is sure to be a competitive bout. John Silver of The Dark Order will be taking on one half of the Chaos Project, Serpentico. Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker will be taking on Gus De La Vega. Top Flight's Dante Martin will also be facing off with AR Fox. Brock Anderson will also be squaring off with Tyson Maddux.
In tag team action, Ari Daivari, Slim-J and Parker Boudreaux of the Trustbusters will be facing off with Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez and Hermano in trios action. Anthony Henry and JD Drake of the Workhorsemen will be taking on Oliver Sawyer and Manny Lo. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blonds will be facing Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander.
In the women's division, two of The Baddies will be in singles action, as Kiera Hogan will take on Mylo and Lelia Grey will face off with Renee Michelle. House of Black's Julia Hart looks to score a win over Vicky Dreamboat to continue her dominant streak. AEW newcomer Kayla Rossi will be squaring off with Vipress as she looks to make her presence in the company felt. Diamante will also be in action against one half of the Renegade Twins, Charlette.
We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Chaos Project heads to the ring. John Silver follows.
John Silver vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Silver hits a drop kick. Silver tosses Serpentico across the ring twice. Luther gets in his face and Silver clocks him with a forearm. Serpentico takes advantage and fires off some right hands. He hits Silver with a back elbow, then goes for a pin but Silver kicks out. Silver hits some right hands before delivering a headbutt. Silver hits a forearm and follows it up with a clothesline. He hits a back body drop, followed by a power bomb. He goes for a pin, but Serpentico kicks out. Silver hits a knee and a couple of kicks, followed by the Spin Doctor for the win.
Winner: John Silver
The Renegade Twins head to the ring, followed by Diamante.
Diamante vs. Charlette Renegade (w/ Robyn Renegade)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Diamante hits a couple of arm drags before hitting a tehairs. Robyn hits Diamante with a forearm from the outside before Charlette follows it up by choking her on the ropes. Charlette hits a Fisherman's suplex, then goes for a pin but Diamante kicks out. Diamante hits a hurricanrana, followed by a German Suplex. Diamante hits the Code Red for the win.
Winner: Diamante
Angelo Parker and Matt Menard head to the ring, with Gus De La Vega already waiting inside.
Cool Hand Angelo Parker (w/ Daddy Magic Matt Menard) vs. Gus De La Vega
The bell rings and Parker hits a forearm. He hits the elevated DDT for the win.
Winner: Angelo Parker
After the match, Menard tosse De La Vega out of the ring. Parker then talks to the camera and tells Taz to send Hook.
Kiera Hogan heads to the ring, with Mylo already waiting inside.
Kiera Hogan vs. Mylo
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Hogan delivers a chop and several forearms. Hogan sends Mylo's head into her knee before delivering a hip attack and a sliding drop kick. She delivers a roundhouse kick to Mylo's head for the win.
Winner: Kiera Hogan
The Trustbusters head to the ring, with Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez and Hermano already waiting inside.
The Trustbusters (w/ Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay) vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez and Hermano
Daivari and Cruz begin the action. The bell rings and Daivari delivers a knee to Cruz. Slim tags in and fires down right hands. Perez tags in and Slim hits a teharis. Perez delivers a drop kick and tags Cruz back in. Boudreaux tags in and Cruz delivers a couple of chops. Boudreaux hits a vicious clothesline before he stacks Hermano, Cruz and Perez on one another. He delivers a splash to the trio before Slim and Boudreaux hit an siisited sliced bread. Daivari hits a splash and Boudreaux follows it up with a delayed vertical suplex for the win.
Winner: The Trustbusters