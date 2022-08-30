AEW Dark Live Coverage (08/30) - Rush Vs. Blake Christian, The Trustbusters In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on August 30, 2022!

13 matches are set for tonight's show. La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush will be taking on "All Heart" Blake Christian in what is sure to be a competitive bout. John Silver of The Dark Order will be taking on one half of the Chaos Project, Serpentico. Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker will be taking on Gus De La Vega. Top Flight's Dante Martin will also be facing off with AR Fox. Brock Anderson will also be squaring off with Tyson Maddux.

In tag team action, Ari Daivari, Slim-J and Parker Boudreaux of the Trustbusters will be facing off with Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez and Hermano in trios action. Anthony Henry and JD Drake of the Workhorsemen will be taking on Oliver Sawyer and Manny Lo. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blonds will be facing Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander.

In the women's division, two of The Baddies will be in singles action, as Kiera Hogan will take on Mylo and Lelia Grey will face off with Renee Michelle. House of Black's Julia Hart looks to score a win over Vicky Dreamboat to continue her dominant streak. AEW newcomer Kayla Rossi will be squaring off with Vipress as she looks to make her presence in the company felt. Diamante will also be in action against one half of the Renegade Twins, Charlette.

We are live! Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Chaos Project heads to the ring. John Silver follows.