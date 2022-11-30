Tony Khan Makes It Official And Declares Top Indie Talent 'All Elite'

Two weeks ago, AR Fox made his "AEW Dynamite" debut. The former EVOLVE Champion and Lucha Underground star would team up with Dante Martin, and a returning Darius Martin, as the trio would face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. Unfortunately for Fox and Top Flight however, Death Triangle would pick up the victory to retain their titles. But those in defeat didn't go down without a fight, as just one week later, Top Flight would receive an ROH World Tag Team Title match, where as Fox would receive a different, but just as big, prize.

As announced by Tony Khan, as of today, Fox is All Elite. After it was reported that Khan offered Fox a contract a few weeks ago, it seems the two parties have come to agreement. Not only did Fox sign his first deal with a major wrestling promotion, but he also secured himself a title match. Samoa Joe is holding an AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge tonight, and alongside his signing, it was announced that Fox will be answering the call.

What makes this deal even more interesting however, is that it comes after Fox not only worked previous matches with AEW, but worked exclusively with AEW over the past five months, rendering that period as almost an audition of sorts. Ever since July, Fox has made sporadic appearances on AEW's "Dark" and "Dark Elevation" shows. Usually being seen losing against names like Eddie Kingston, Rey Fenix, and even one time partner Dante Martin, Fox was able to pick up one win in AEW this year, against Serpentico. Fox has long been considered one of the best overall performers to never be signed to a major company, but that's now finally changed.