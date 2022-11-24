Top Flight Star Seemingly Injured At AEW Rampage Taping

Last night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, in a match taped for this Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight challenged Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. However, in somewhat concerning news, it appears that one member of Top Flight got hurt during the title clash.

According to images posted on Twitter by numerous fans, doctors and AEW personnel were shown in the ring attending to Dante. One fan wrote, "At Rampage taping and the match is over but it's looking like Dante Martin might be hurt as the Doc is out here. Here's hoping it's not too bad. Top Flight can't catch a break."

The extent of how badly Dante got hurt is currently unclear. As it stands, AEW has not provided an update on the situation. Although, given the nature of the taped show, the promotion may release information about the incident after the ROH Tag Team title match has aired on this week's "Rampage" broadcast.

The timing of Dante's alleged injury scare comes a week after Top Flight partner Darius made a return to the ring following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. In May, it was revealed by fellow AEW star Malakai Black that Darius had previously been involved in a serious car accident. Darius teamed up with Dante for the first time since April upon his return to action on the November 16 "AEW Dynamite" broadcast as Top Flight and AR Fox unsuccessfully challenged Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix for the AEW World Trios Championship.