AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/26 - Triple Threat Tag Team Match, PAC Vs. Gravity

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 26, 2023, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

A huge Triple Threat Tag Team match is scheduled for tonight, as The Lucha Brothers collide with Best Friends and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. All three teams will be looking for redemption, as the former two teams came up short in a four-way match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at "ROH Death Before Dishonor" while the latter team found themselves on the losing side of the Blood & Guts match between The Golden Elite and BCC, PAC and Konosuke Takeshita last Wednesday.

PAC himself looks to pick up a win of his own tonight as he collides with the returning Gravity. Gravity has been featured in promotions such as AAA, The Crash, and ROH, and last competed in an AEW ring on the February 14 episode of "AEW Dark", during which he ultimately came up short against Kip Sabian.

The International Championship will be up for grabs, as reigning title holder Orange Cassidy defends against AR Fox. "Freshly Squeezed" agreed to the match last week after Fox's longtime friend Darby Allin asked for it as a means of paying him back for all of the help he's provided him over the years. Speaking of Allin, he was able to secure himself a TNT Championship match against Luchasaurus this past Friday on "AEW Rampage" after he eliminated Swerve Strickland in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. The longtime rivals look to settle their differences tonight as they go head-to-head.

Taya Valkyrie had some choice words for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and challenged her to a one-on-one match following her victory against Skye Blue this past Saturday on "AEW Collision". Tonight, the two will be squaring off with one another for the first time ever.

Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole have something on their minds to share in light of winning the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament last Wednesday and earning themselves a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Orange Cassidy makes his way down to the ring. AR Fox follows.