AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/26 - Triple Threat Tag Team Match, PAC Vs. Gravity
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 26, 2023, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!
A huge Triple Threat Tag Team match is scheduled for tonight, as The Lucha Brothers collide with Best Friends and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. All three teams will be looking for redemption, as the former two teams came up short in a four-way match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at "ROH Death Before Dishonor" while the latter team found themselves on the losing side of the Blood & Guts match between The Golden Elite and BCC, PAC and Konosuke Takeshita last Wednesday.
PAC himself looks to pick up a win of his own tonight as he collides with the returning Gravity. Gravity has been featured in promotions such as AAA, The Crash, and ROH, and last competed in an AEW ring on the February 14 episode of "AEW Dark", during which he ultimately came up short against Kip Sabian.
The International Championship will be up for grabs, as reigning title holder Orange Cassidy defends against AR Fox. "Freshly Squeezed" agreed to the match last week after Fox's longtime friend Darby Allin asked for it as a means of paying him back for all of the help he's provided him over the years. Speaking of Allin, he was able to secure himself a TNT Championship match against Luchasaurus this past Friday on "AEW Rampage" after he eliminated Swerve Strickland in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. The longtime rivals look to settle their differences tonight as they go head-to-head.
Taya Valkyrie had some choice words for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and challenged her to a one-on-one match following her victory against Skye Blue this past Saturday on "AEW Collision". Tonight, the two will be squaring off with one another for the first time ever.
Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole have something on their minds to share in light of winning the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament last Wednesday and earning themselves a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Orange Cassidy makes his way down to the ring. AR Fox follows.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox for the International Championship
The bell rings and the two shake hands. They then lock up, going back and forth locking each other in submission holds until Cassidy slides out of the ring for a breather. Fox follows him and delivers a moonsault off the ring post, then tosses Cassidy back in the ring and ascends to the top. He looks for a 450 Splash. Cassidy ducks it and lands Stun Dog Millionaire, but Fox fires back with a Mule Kick and a Stunner. He follows it up with a twisting Brainbuster and goes for a pin, but Cassidy kicks out.
Back from the break, Cassidy delivers a dropkick to Fox's knee. Fox fires back with a boot, and Cassidy does the same. The two continue to exchange boots before leveling one another with neckbreakers. Cassidy then sends Fox into opposite turnbuckles repeatedly.
The action spills to the outside, and Fox goes flying over the top rope to take down Cassidy. He tosses him back in the ring, then ascends to the top and lands a Senton Bomb. He goes for a pin, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy then delivers a Tornado DDT and Beach Break, then sets up for Orange Punch. Fox avoids it and sits Cassidy on the top rope and joins him up there, then pulls him down the hard way. He lands a senton on the apron and a DDT off the middle rope, then climbs back up to the top and looks for the 450 Splash. Cassidy rolls out of the way and pins Fox, but Fox kicks out. Cassidy then manages to pin Fox once more for the win.
Winner (and still): Orange Cassidy
After the match, Cassidy puts his sunglasses on Fox as a show of respect. Fox takes them off his face and breaks them in half, then clocks him with a right hand and quickly retreats in disbelief of what he just did. Darby Allin then runs down and asks Fox what he just did. He says it was an embarrassment for him and tells him to simply take the loss. Fox insists it was a mistake and heads to the back as Allin continues to berate him.
Jon Moxley then appears out of nowhere and delivers both a lariat and the Death Rider to Cassidy.
We then head backstage to Chris Jericho, Don Callis, and Renee Paquette. Paquette says Callis requested time to speak to Jericho, and Callis says he's made arrangements for Jericho to tag with Konosuke Takeshita in a match. Jericho says he's willing to give it a go, and Callis reveals that they will be facing Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Jericho becomes unsure of the whole idea after hearing who their opponents will be, but still agrees to participate in the match. Callis then presents Jericho a painting of himself, Jericho, and Bad News Allen.
