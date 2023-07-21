AEW Rampage Live Coverage 7/21: Royal Rampage Match, TBS Title Match & More

Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Jay Lethal, Nick Wayne are the first four to make their entrances.

Darby and Lethal start on one side (red ring), while Swerve and Wayne fight in the other ring (blue ring). Suzuki out next to join Lethal/Darby. On Wayne/Swerve's side, Cage joins the bout. Ethan Page enters and goes after Lethal. Komander joins the blue ring and goes after Cage before hitting Swerve with a big DDT. Butches runs to Lethal in the red ring, Big Bill joins the red side. Page tosses Lethal for the first elimination.

After the break, Brother Zay is in the red ring. Butcher and Blade both beat Darby down. Matt Sydal joins the blue ring as Zay hits Swerve with a cutter. Bishop Kaun joins Loa in the red ring. Matt Hardy joins the blue ring and throws Swerve into the turnbuckles. Matt Menard enters the red ring. Sydal is eliminated from blue ring. Menard taunts The Embassy but then stomps on Darby.

Jeff Jarrett gets a pop as he enters the blue ring. Angelo Parker joins red ring. The final entrant is Jake Hager on the blue side. Back from break, the field has thinned as Angelo and Menard are both out. Toa wipes out Darby, while Hardy tosses Jarrett on the other side. Nick Wayne manages to get Big Bill over the top and out. Cage and Swerve are alone in the blue ring.

Waune and Allin take out Kaun in the red ring. Wayne hits Cage with a stunner and then kicks Cage to the apron. Swerve almost boots Cage, but then Cage falls as Swerve saves himself. Wayne/Swerve and Toa/Darby are the final four. Wayne and then Loa get tossed. Darby and Swerve are the final two. Swerve kicks Darby in the back of the head. Prince Nana puts the skateboard in the ring and Swerve powerbombs Darby on it. They battle on the apron and Darby spears Swerve out of the ring. Swerve went over the top rope, Darby did not, so Darby wins.

