Sting & Darby Allin Vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox Announced For AEW All In

A coffin match was announced for AEW's All In at Wembley Stadium in London during Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," as Darby Allin and a returning Sting will be taking on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox.

During "Dynamite," Darby Allin came out to confront Strickland and the Mogul Embassy in the ring. Strickland was gloating about "putting the fear of God" into Nick Wayne, saying their faction is above the law, which Allin took issue with as a mentor of Wayne's and the man who brought the 18-year-old into AEW. As Allin stood on the stage preparing for a fight, all the lights in the arena went out. When they came back up, Sting was in the ring with his trademark baseball bat and Allin ran down the ramp to send the Mogul Embassy scattering. Sting hadn't been seen in an AEW ring since the end of June, when he teamed with Allin to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag match.

Only Strickland remained in the ring as the rest of his faction fled, and "The Icon" raised his bat to the All In advertisement in the arena, seemingly issuing a challenge. It was later officially announced by graphic that Allin and Sting will face off against Strickland and Fox in a coffin match on the pay-per-view in London on August 27.