AEW's Darby Allin Says He Came Up With The Idea For Nick Wayne Intro Video

"How are you supposed to know a 16-year-old kid?" Darby Allin asked in a new interview with "Lost Signals."

The former TNT Champion was asked about teenage wrestling prodigy Nick Wayne and how to introduce him to the fans ahead of his AEW in-ring debut.

"I went up to Tony [Khan] and said, 'I have this idea and I want to present Nick in a way where I make a video package for him so people can get to know him before he wrestles and just not throw him out there as a random guy, but have a backstory.'"

According to Allin, he enjoys figuring out new ways to present wrestlers and wrestling.

"That's all I've ever wanted in life," Allin confessed. "Not just wrestling, but life, just the opportunity to do something with myself. It's cool when you have someone like Tony Khan, who has a national television company and is letting you take the ball and run with it."

Allin says that "for good or bad," a lot of the things that are involved in his presentation come from his mind.

Wayne is set to debut on tonight's "Dynamite" in a match against former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Swerve Strickland. The recent high school graduate signed with AEW early last year when he was still in school, initially brought to the attention of AEW President Tony Khan by Allin himself. Wayne joins fellow independent wrestling prodigy Billie Starkz, who competed in this year's Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

