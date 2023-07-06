Nick Wayne To Make His AEW Debut Next Week On Dynamite Against Swerve Strickland

Nick Wayne is set to make his AEW in-ring debut next week on "Dynamite" against Swerve Strickland. Wayne, who will turn 18 on Monday, recently graduated from high school. Despite being in school, Wayne has already had a prolific wrestling career thus far, sharing rings with the likes of Strickland, Will Ospreay, Wheeler Yuta, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita, El Hijo del Vikingo, and far too many more to list here.

The match for the July 12 "Dynamite" has been anticipated for some time, as it's the first AEW show after Wayne turns 18. Wayne was signed to AEW in the early months of 2022 when he was just 16 years old. AEW CEO Tony Khan previously stated that it was Darby Alllin that brought the young star to his attention. Notably, Allin was trained by the late Buddy Wayne, Nick's father.

Wayne's debut will solidify him as yet another young talent in AEW, but he won't be the only remarkably young wrestler in the company's ranks. Back in April, Tony Schiavone announced that AEW had signed 18-year-old star Billie Starkz. Since signing, she's been showcased against Jade Cargill and against Athena in a quarterfinal matchup in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.