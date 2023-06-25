Athena Advances In Owen Hart Tournament At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour

The action is heating up in this year's installment of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which is taking place this summer as All Elite Wrestling tours Canada. And as part of Forbidden Door Zero Hour, another competitor has advanced to the next round on the women's side of the bracket.

In the second match of the broadcast, Athena faced off with Billie Starkz in first-round action. The Ring of Honor Women's Champion may have thought that the recent high school graduate would be an easy victory, but "Young Billiam" proved otherwise. Despite appearing to suffer an injury to her ribs at some point in the match, Starkz still delivered some high-impact offense in her AEW PPV debut. It was a valiant effort, but "The Fallen Goddess" emerged as the victor and advanced in the tournament.

Previously, Skye Blue defeated Anna J.A.S. in her native Chicago to become the first woman to move on in The Owen. She will face the winner of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and The Outcasts' Ruby Soho, which takes place on this week's "Dynamite." As for Athena's next opponent, she will take on New Japan Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, who scored a victory over Nyla Rose on last night's "Collision."

After Athena's win, there is still more tournament action this evening, as CM Punk will face Satoshi Kojima later tonight in Toronto rather than his previously rumored opponent, KENTA. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc for more Forbidden Door results.