Saraya Returns To AEW After Willow Nightingale Advances In Owen Hart Tournament

Saraya is back on AEW TV. On tonight's "AEW Collision," Saraya made her return for a run-in alongside AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The Outcasts came out to the ring after NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale defeated Nyla Rose to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Nightingale, who will be facing Storm tomorrow night, found herself surrounded by the Outcasts before Skye Blue came out to even the odds. Last night on "AEW Rampage," Blue became the first woman to advance in this year's tournament after defeating Anna Jay A.S.

Saraya has been absent from AEW programming since the May 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where she teamed up with Chris Jericho against Adam Cole and Britt Baker. It had previously been reported that Saraya was absent for "undisclosed reasons," but more recently it was reported that she would be returning imminently with her even being present again backstage for the June 21 "Dynamite."

With Nightingale advancing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, she will go on to face the winner of Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena vs. Billie Starkz, which will take place tomorrow night on the Forbidden Door Zero Hour.