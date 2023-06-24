Update On Saraya's AEW Status, When She Might Return To TV

AEW's women's division has been suffering from various absences in recent months. While former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter remains out of action due to injury, her fellow countrywoman is seemingly nearing a return after a brief hiatus from the company. Saraya of The Outcasts has been missing from AEW television since she teamed alongside Chris Jericho to battle Adam Cole and Britt Baker DMD on the May 31 "AEW Dynamite" in mixed tag team action. While many fans feared that her absence would be long-term, a recent report from Fightful Select indicates that the British wrestling star will return to AEW very soon.

According to Fightful, the Outcasts figurehead was on hand at the June 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite," and is likely to return in the coming weeks. While it remains unknown why Saraya took time away from the ring, it wasn't a prolonged ordeal akin to her previous five-year retirement from in-ring competition that occurred during her time in WWE.

Saraya's return will likely mean a boost in momentum for The Outcasts. Since Saraya's absence began, her stablemate Toni Storm has successfully defended her AEW World Women's Championship in two televised matches, with her third defense of the title set to occur at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when she faces NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale. As for the group itself, Storm and Soho have lost their sole tag team outing since Saraya's hiatus, falling to Nightingale and Skye Blue on the debut episode of "AEW Collision" on June 17.