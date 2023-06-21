Toni Storm Vs. Willow Nightingale For AEW Women's World Title Set For Forbidden Door

For the second year in a row, Toni Storm will be in a match for the AEW Women's World Championship at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Only this year, she will be carrying the gold into the event. On Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," AEW announced that Storm will be defending her title against Willow Nightingale on Sunday night.

Nightingale is the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, but her title will not be on the line in Sunday's match. Nightingale became the inaugural holder of the championship back in May when she defeated Mercedes Moné in the final of the tournament to crown the first champion at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence event. Nightingale was the beneficiary after Moné suffered an injury during the match.

Storm and Nightingale were on opposite sides of a tag team match on the debut episode of "AEW Collision" this past Saturday. Nightingale and Skye Blue teamed up to defeat Storm and her Outcasts cohort Ruby Soho in a match that saw Blue pin Soho to secure the victory.

Storm has been AEW Women's Champion since she dethroned Jamie Hayter at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. At last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Storm unsuccessfully challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Title.