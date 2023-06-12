Mercedes Mone Shares Recovery Update, Photo On IG Stories

Former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné has provided an update on her status in a now-deleted Instagram Story, which was captured by fan accounts. The 31-year-old posted an image from a sofa with her right leg in a cast. She also wrote, "Day 6 recovery."

Moné suffered an injury to her right ankle at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence event on May 21. The incident occurred in the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament finals match against Willow Nightingale — Nightingale went on to capture the gold despite Moné reportedly being booked to win the title.

Towards the end of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament finals match, Moné crashed from the apron to the floor after sending Nightingale into the top turnbuckle. The former WWE star was visibly struggling upon returning to the ring, which led to a confusing finish when the referee abruptly stopped his pin count after Moné had been driven into the canvas by Nightingale. Moments later, Nightingale delivered a second powerbomb to win the title. Moné was immediately carried to the back once the bout was over, with NJPW later releasing a statement to confirm the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion had suffered an injury to her right ankle.

It was reported last week that Moné had been in discussions with All Elite Wrestling about appearing at the upcoming co-promoted AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. It's said Moné and AEW CEO Tony Khan were in talks as early as January, with unconfirmed rumors suggesting she would have gone on to face The Outcasts' Saraya at the event.