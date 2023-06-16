Saraya Not Appearing On AEW Television Due To Undisclosed Reasons

Saraya's most recent match took place on the May 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where she and Chris Jericho tasted defeat at the hands of Adam Cole and former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saraya "isn't around right now" due to undisclosed reasons.

It was recently reported that there had been talks in All Elite Wrestling about having Saraya take on Mercedes Moné at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, that bout will not be taking place on June 25 after Moné suffered an injury last month at NJPW Resurgence. It's said that no reports emerged about a deal being reached for the Saraya-Moné match before the former IWGP Women's Champion got hurt, only that there had been discussions about the clash possibly taking place.

The last time Saraya and Moné crossed paths in the ring was during a six-woman tag team match at a WWE house show on December 27, 2017. That night in Uniondale, New York, Saraya — who was performing as Paige — suffered a serious neck injury following a kick from Moné — who was performing as Sasha Banks. The bout was ultimately stopped as a result of the injury, and Saraya ended up stepping away from in-ring action until signing for AEW in 2022.

It's unclear how long Saraya's current absence will last, but she will likely want to be back on AEW programming for the promotion's first-ever trip across the pond — and a trip back to her home country — for All In at Wembley Stadium later this summer.