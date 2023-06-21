Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's Bracket Revealed On AEW Dynamite

The eight-woman bracket has been revealed for this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on "AEW Dynamite." The bracket features last year's winner, Britt Baker, as well as Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, Skye Blue, Nyla Rose, NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, ROH Women's Champion Athena, and Billie Starkz. The first match in the bracket will be this Friday on "AEW Rampage," and will feature Jay facing off against Blue.

First round matches will continue through the weekend, with Rose and Nightingale facing off on "AEW Collision" this Saturday, and Athena vs. Starkz during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour. The final first round match will be a rematch of last year's finals with Baker vs. Soho, and it will take place next week on "Dynamite." The rest of the bracket will be happening throughout AEW's Canadian tour over the coming weeks.

Baker came out on top of last year's women's bracket after beating Soho at Double or Nothing. The rematch between Baker and Soho on "Dynamite" additionally serves to further the ongoing Outcasts vs. Originals storyline.