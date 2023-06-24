Skye Blue Is First To Advance In Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament is underway, and the first wrestler to advance is one of the company's rising stars.

In front of fans in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois, Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage." Blue officially signed with AEW in April and has been regularly featured by the company since then. Earlier this month, Blue unsuccessfully challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Blue now advances to the tournament semifinals, where she'll face the winner of the first-round match between Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho (a rematch of last year's tournament final). That will take place on next Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Before then, the first-round matches on the opposite side of the bracket will be taking place. NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale will face Nyla Rose on Saturday night's "Collision" and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will meet Billie Starkz on the "Zero Hour" pre-show ahead of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday.

The Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament will kick off during the Forbidden Door show itself, with the opening match seeing CM Punk go up against New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Satoshi Kojima.