Satoshi Kojima 'Very Nervous' About Forbidden Door 2023 Match Against CM Punk

For the first time in nearly two years, Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima will make his way back to AEW, battling CM Punk in the opening round of the men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Elevating the stakes, the contest takes place this Sunday on pay-per-view at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Yet even with 32 years of experience backing him, Kojima admits that he has some nervousness heading into this match.

"I am very nervous now. Of course. Because I am not world famous. It's an honor to fight a world-famous wrestler. It is my pleasure to represent my 32 year career," he expressed via Twitter.

Forbidden Door will mark the first-ever encounter between Punk and Kojima. It's also only the second time Kojima has wrestled in AEW — the first occurred at the 2021 All Out PPV where Kojima lost to former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Kojima has spent the majority of his wrestling career in Japan, with notable runs in All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and NJPW.

Punk and Kojima's match will officially kick off the men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, as the remaining first-round contests will culminate on the June 29 edition of "AEW Collision." Despite his nerves, and feeling like this opportunity was a dream, Kojima vowed to put forth his best effort against the "Second City Saint."