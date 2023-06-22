Satoshi Kojima Comments On Facing CM Punk At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," it was announced that CM Punk will be facing Satoshi Kojima at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Following the announcement, the Japanese star reacted to the news on Twitter: "Is this a dream? Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information. But it must be real. I'll do my best thank you."

AEW CEO Tony Khan jokingly responded to Kojima's tweet: "It's very real, my friend! See you this weekend!" Punk and Kojima's match at Forbidden Door will be part of the first round of the men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, with the rest taking place on the June 29 edition of "AEW Collision."

With Punk on the card for Forbidden Door, the second edition of the event is shaping up to be a good one, with many big matches on the card. NJPW star Kazuchika Okada will face Bryan Danielson in a high-profile match, while there will also be a big rematch between IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

A first-time-ever face-off between Chris Jericho and Sting will also take place at the event in a trios match, where Jericho will team up with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara to face Sting, Darby Allin, and a mystery partner who will be announced on "AEW Collision."

Punk was long rumored to be facing KENTA at Forbidden Door, with the latter frequently tweeting about wanting "the bag" to make the match happen. However, it was recently reported that the match had been off the table for some time now.