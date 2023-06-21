Chris Jericho And Sting To Face Off In Trios Match At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Chris Jericho and Sting are set to meet in the ring for the first time ever at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday — in a trios match.

After his match alongside Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki on "AEW Dynamite," Jericho called out the Icon for a match at Forbidden Door. Sting accepted the match against Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki. He'll be teaming up with Darby Allin and a mystery partner who will be revealed on "AEW Collision" this Saturday.

Though both men have extensive wrestling careers, they have never met inside the squared circle. They were briefly in WCW at the same time, but Jericho spent the majority of his career in WWE, while Sting, famously, did not. Although the time may have passed for those hoping for a one-on-one match, the trios match is sure to bring a lot to the table given Sting's in-ring performances in AEW to this point.