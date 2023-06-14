Chris Jericho Faces Off With Sting For The First Time Ever On AEW Dynamite

Sting and Chris Jericho are icons of professional wrestling, and the two legends have run in similar circles for decades. From WCW to WWE and now to AEW, they have shared locker rooms with the biggest names in the business for a very long time. However, they have yet to interact ... until tonight.

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Sting and Jericho stood face to face for the first time in history. "The Ocho" was in the ring having a conversation with his long-time protege Sammy Guevara, as well as Darby Allin, when Sting decided to come out early for his eight-man tag alongside Allin, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy against the Mogul Embassy. The two titans of the sport stared each other down until Jericho raised his bat to the WWE Hall of Famer's neck. Unphased, Sting moved Floyd from the attack position and unsheathed his own bat. Neither man flinching throughout the entire exchange, they went their separate ways unscathed as the face-painted veteran prepared for his upcoming match.

Fans in attendance and watching at home are likely thinking the same thing: Could a Sting vs Jericho feud be on the horizon? If so, this goes against the comments the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society made just two days ago. When a fan asked on Twitter about a potential match between the two, "Le Champion" said, "It'll never happen. Not interested."

People in the business frequently say, "Never say never." But as he's done his entire career, Jericho continues to march to the beat of his own drummer. Could this be a sign of things to come, or just a one-off tease to pop the crowd? Time will tell if these two quintessential talents will cross paths again and possibly come to blows.