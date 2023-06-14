AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (6/14): MJF Vs. Adam Cole, Two Title Matches, The Elite Compete

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for June 14, 2023.

Tonight's show will be headlined by a title eliminator match as MJF makes a rare in-ring appearance on "Dynamite" to compete against Adam Cole after they had a war of words last week. Cole made it clear he wants a shot at the AEW World Championship and that is something that he could earn tonight by defeating the champion in singles action.

Elsewhere The Elite will be in action as The Young Bucks team up with Adam Page to continue their rivalry against Blackpool Combat Club. They will face Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli in six-man tag team action.

There will also be two title matches on tonight's show, with Toni Storm putting her AEW World Women's Championship on the line as she faces Skye Blue after she earned the title bout last week. Elsewhere, Wardlow will continue his TNT Championship run by defending his title against Jake Hager all while having Christian Cage and Luchasaurus continuing to be on his case.

Last week Orange Cassidy managed to defend his AEW International Championship against Swerve Strickland, but it came at a price as he was attacked by the rest of the Mogul Embassy. He ended up being saved by Sting and Darby Allin and tonight all three men will join forces alongside Keith Lee to compete against all four members of the Mogul Embassy, who will aim to continue growing their domination over AEW on the whole.