CM Punk To Take On Satoshi Kojima In Owen Hart Tournament Match At Forbidden Door

The Owen Hart Cup is set to kick off on Sunday, and the first match will see CM Punk take on former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door on June 25 in Toronto, ON, Canada. The full men's and women's brackets were announced on "AEW Dynamite," putting to rest the question of where the recently returned Punk fit on the Forbidden Door card.

The rest of the first-round matches in the cup will take place at the June 29 edition of "AEW Collision" in Hamilton, ON, Canada. Dustin Rhodes will face Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe will battle Roderick Strong, and Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson will face Ricky Starks.

The winner of Punk vs. Kojima will face the winner of Samoa Joe vs. Strong, meaning it's possible that Punk will face his old ROH rival in the semi-finals; a showdown between the two was teased in Punk's return match last Saturday, when he teamed with FTR to take on Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Punk had initially been rumored to face KENTA at Forbidden Door, but recent reports say that match was unable to come to fruition, though there is no word on whether Punk vs. KENTA would've been an Owen Hart Cup match.