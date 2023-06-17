Ricky Starks And Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Enter Owen Hart Cup Tournament On AEW Collision

The debut episode of "AEW Collision" has been full of returns and surprises. On top of CM Punk's first appearance in an AEW ring in months, a massive title change, and a banger between Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews, "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs each made an announcement for All Elite Wrestling's upcoming tour of Canada, proclaiming their respective entry into the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.

Back in April, Tony Khan announced that the Owen Hart Foundation Cup would be returning this summer. The tournaments (one for men, one for women) will take place in "The Black Hart's" home country and will feature some of the biggest names in AEW. Last year, Britt Baker and Adam Cole emerged as the winners, but now the stage is being set for two new winners to reign supreme. And while we don't know the full field just yet (though Khan has teased Jushin Thunder Liger's involvement), we now know that Starks is officially a participant courtesy of a video package on the company's newest show, while Hobbs' announcement took the form of a QTV exclusive with QT Marshall.

Both Starks and Hobbs have come a long way since their Team Taz partnership alongside "the Human Suplex Machine." They are the first two wrestlers to declare themselves for this year's Owen Hart Cup.