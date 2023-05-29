Tony Khan Is Optimistic About Getting Jushin 'Thunder' Liger To Participate In The Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Tonight on the Buy-In for AEW Double or Nothing, Martha Hart commenced the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament. At the show's media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan commented on the circumstances of this year's tournament, as well as a legend he'd love to see participate in the tournament in one form or another.

"I think it's very cool for the company that our Canadian tour will coincide with the Owen Hart cup. I think it's very fitting we've got Forbidden Door coming up, and Owen Hart is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. There's a great history that goes with Owen Hart and New Japan Pro Wrestling." he said, "Having the Owen Hart Tournament kick off in Canada, around Forbidden Door, we have this great partnership with New Japan and he has been a great champion for them. I think it's very fitting."

Going a step further, Khan had one of Hart's NJPW opponents in mind for an appearance in this year's tournament, "Wouldn't it be amazing if we could get Jushin Thunder Liger over to Canada? [...] I think it'd be great if Jushin Thunder Liger can come over, and I'm optimistic that he'll be able to."

Liger retired from in-ring competition in the early months of 2020, after an illustrious career that saw him hold many championships across many promotions. He was set to be inducted into the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame before the COVID-19 Pandemic caused that year's Hall of Fame to be postponed to the following year.