As noted earlier at this link, Tokyo Sports in Japan confirmed that the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

WWE has confirmed the induction with an official announcement.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week. WWE now has the following names announced for the 2020 Class - Liger, "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Batista, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, and JBL.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Liger's induction: