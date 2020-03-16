After weeks of speculation, Japanese pro wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger has been confirmed for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, according to Tokyo Sports in Japan.

The translated report notes that Liger's induction was decided on this year, and that New Japan Pro Wrestling has also been informed. It's possible that WWE will make the induction official later today with an announcement. Liger's name was first mentioned by @Wrestlevotes for a possible 2020 induction back in early February.

The article acknowledged that WrestleMania 36 Week, including the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Liger said he still wants to travel to the United States to accept the honor.

After making his pro wrestling debut in 1984, Liger wrapped up his legendary career earlier this year at NJPW's two-night Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, officially retiring on January 5. Liger has appeared for numerous pro wrestling groups over the years, including Stampede Wrestling, WCW, TNA, ROH, CMLL, and others. His first WWE appearance came back in 1990 at the Wrestling Summit In the Tokyo Dome event with NJPW and AJPW, but he made his official WWE debut here in the United States back in August 2015 with a win over Tyler Breeze at the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" event.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week. WWE currently has the following names announced for the 2020 Class - "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Batista, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, and JBL. Liger should be confirmed this week.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.