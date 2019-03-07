During a press conference earlier this morning, legendary pro wrestling star Jushin Thunder Liger announced that he will retire at the Tokyo Dome this coming January.

Liger will be absent for the New Japan Cup tour because he is scheduled to be in Ireland during the time the tour takes place. He also has a desire to wrestle at the G1 Supercard event next month at Madison Square Garden.

At 54, Liger has seen success in wrestling promotions all over the world. His unparalleled ability to captivate an audience has lead him to championship titles in WCW, Pro Wrestling Noah, and Dragon Gate. In New Japan in particular, Liger won the Young Lion Cup in 1986, he won the Naeba Prince Hotel Cup Tag Tournament with partner Yuji Nagata in 2001. That same year, he won the G1 Climax Junior Heavyweight Tag League with his partner El Samurai.

Liger has also held the NWA World Welterweight, UWA World Junior Light Heavyweight, WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight, WWF Light Heavyweight, and WAR International Junior Heavyweight Championships. He has been the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions, he is a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and an eleven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

As seen below, a translated tweet from the conference reads, "Thank you for joining me here. I will retire next year in January at the Tokyo Dome."