AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/23 - Jack Perry Vs. DOUKI, Owen Hart Cup Kicks Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on June 23, 2023, coming to you from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

A huge eight-man tag team match is set for tonight, as United Empire's Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Kyle Fletcher join forces with Mogul Affiliates' Swerve Strickland to take on Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and YOH of CHAOS. Ospreay, Fletcher, and Cobb met Best Friends and Romero last Friday in the squared circle, with the former coming out on top.

Before he squares off with Just 5 Guys' SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as he collides with SANADA's teammate, DOUKI.

The Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament officially kicks off tonight, as Skye Blue squares off with Anna Jay.A.S. in a quarterfinals match. This will mark Jay's return to in-ring competition since coming up short against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on the June 7 edition of "AEW Dynamite". Meanwhile, Blue is coming off a win after joining forces with Willow Nightingale to defeat The Outcasts last Saturday during the debut of "AEW Collision".

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn have been accumulating wins over the past few weeks, and tonight, they look to keep their good fortunes going as they are set for in-ring competition against opponents who have yet to be named.

Additionally, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF both have something on their minds to share as the latter makes his "Rampage" debut. The bitter rivals received some unwelcomed news this past Wednesday after their names were the first two drawn for the upcoming AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament and they were subsequently partnered up.