Toni Storm Defeats Skye Blue On AEW Dynamite To Retain Women's World Championship

Thanks to The Outcasts' same old shenanigans, Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship against a very game Skye Blue on this week's "AEW Dynamite." However, the proud Chicago native didn't go down without a fight.

After overcoming three other top stars to earn this opportunity on "Rampage," Skye Blue threw everything and the kitchen sink against her well-traveled opponent. Although, with the help of Ruby Soho at ringside, Storm was able to pull off some underhanded tactics behind the referee's back. This includes a distraction from "The Runaway" after the challenger hit Code Blue on the champion and pinned her for what would have been three if Paul Turner saw it.

But the most underhanded tactic utilized by The Outcasts was attacking Skye Blue's mom, who was sitting in the front row for her daughter's first world title shot in AEW. As they've done to others in the past, Storm and Soho sprayed their spray paint into the eyes of Mrs. Blue. This only angered the young up-and-comer, but in the end, the numbers game got the best of her since the champ found her opening and hit Storm Zero for the win.

After the bell rang, the beatdown continued, but NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale ran to the ring to make the save. Now, the four women are set to collide in a tag team grudge match inside the hallowed halls of Chicago's United Center this Saturday night during the series premiere of "AEW Collision."