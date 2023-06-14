Four New Matches Announced For Debut Episode Of AEW Collision This Saturday

"AEW Collision" is set to premiere on June 17 in Chicago, IL, and outside of a promo from CM Punk, as well as a six-man tag match between Punk & FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold & Samoa Joe, not much has been made known about the debut. AEW changed all of that on Wednesday, suddenly announcing four more matches for the premiere episode.

First, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will face Luchasaurus in a match made earlier in the night after Christian Cage delivered the challenge following Wardlow's successful defense against Jake Hager. Also set for the show will be Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale facing off against The Outcasts in a tag team match which will see Blue look for some revenge after The Outcasts attacked her following her loss to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The last match announced in full is a singles match between Buddy Matthews and Andrade El Idolo, who (like Punk) hasn't wrestled since All Out last September.

Also set for Saturday's "Collision" premiere is the return of former AEW TNT Champion Miro, who is slated to be in action against an unnamed opponent. The Bulgarian wrestler hasn't had a match since the middle of last year.