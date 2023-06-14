Wardlow Successfully Defends TNT Championship Against Jake Hager On AEW Dynamite

After a blistering battle with Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager, Wardlow is still reigning and defending AEW TNT Champion.

Hager had help from the JAS's Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, but ultimately Wardlow's allies Brock Anderson and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, fought Hager's compatriots to the back, allowing Wardlow to hit a Senton and a Powerbomb Symphony on the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. While Wardlow soundly defeated Hager, his celebration was short-lived.

After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appeared on the arena's video screen to announce that Wardlow's next title defense will be on June 17 at the premiere of "AEW Collision" in Chicago, Illinois, against Luchasaurus. Cage then sent a vicious message to Wardlow, revealing a bloodied Arn Anderson beside him, and promising that Wardlow's "daddy" won't be at ringside to help the TNT Champion. Wardlow previously defeated Cage in a ladder match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Wardlow has been TNT Champion since April 19th, when he regained the title from Powerhouse Hobbs. This is Wardlow's third reign as TNT Champion, making him tied for the most TNT title reigns with Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.