CM Punk Teases AEW Collision Promo: 'I Have A Lot Of Things To Get Off My Chest'

"The only thing that's certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing is certain," CM Punk said ominously in a new promo on "AEW Dynamite." As various scenes from Punk's history in AEW swirled, the former AEW World Champion stated his reasoning for coming back to All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm coming back for the same reason I came to AEW in the first place: I've got scores to settle," Punk said. "There's still things left to do. Saturday, the 17th of June. 'Collision.' The United Center. I won't know what I'm going to do or say until I've got that microphone in my hand. I've got a lot of things to get off my chest."

Punk is already scheduled to team with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson and Jay White, and AEW CEO Tony Khan recently teased that a Punk promo segment on the episode "would make a lot of sense." Punk hasn't wrestled or spoken in AEW since All Out 2022, when he went on a vitriolic rant that led to a reported altercation in the locker room with fellow wrestlers and staff, but now it appears he will be addressing his hometown fans in Chicago.