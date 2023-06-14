Tony Khan Says A CM Punk Promo Segment At AEW Collision 'Would Make A Lot Of Sense'

The highly anticipated return of CM Punk to AEW will take place this weekend, with the debut of the company's new Saturday night show, "AEW Collision." Punk will compete in the main event alongside FTR as they take on Samoa Joe, "Switchblade" Jay White, and Juice Robinson. However, in an interview with Wrestlenomics and Post Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan hinted at more than just a match for Punk on Saturday.

"I don't want to say too much yet," Khan said, responding to a question about whether fans should expect to hear from Punk during the "Collision" debut. "I do think it would make a lot of sense, though. I know fans are going to be excited to hear from CM Punk. Obviously, that match is in the main event, so that does leave us opportunities in the lead-up to the show to do that, and I have to admit it would make a lot of sense."

The only other segment announced for "Collision" thus far is the return of Miro, who has been largely absent from AEW programming in recent months. With "AEW Dynamite" airing live tonight, it's likely that additional details will be announced for Saturday's show, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.