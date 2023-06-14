AEW Dynamite Preview 6/14: AEW World Title Eliminator, Two Title Matches & More

Adam Cole will look to become the next contender for the AEW World Championship when he takes on reigning champion MJF in a world title eliminator tonight on "AEW Dynamite" at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. "The Salt of the Earth" and Cole had a personal exchange last Wednesday, which led to MJF accepting Cole's challenge for a match. This evening's bout with Cole will be MJF's first taste of in-ring action since retaining the AEW World Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way clash at Double or Nothing.

The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line later when Skye Blue challenges current champion Toni Storm for the gold. Blue defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez in a four-way bout last Friday night on "AEW Rampage" to earn the title shot. Also, Wardlow is set to defend the AEW TNT Championship against Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager.

Elsewhere, the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, reigning ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will take on "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a trios match, as the war between the BCC and The Elite continues. Plus, Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun go up against Keith Lee, Darby Allin, Sting, and current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. And lastly, Guevara will return to AEW for the first time since Double or Nothing — it's unclear at this time if the former AEW TNT Champion will be in action or if he will be addressing the AEW fans.