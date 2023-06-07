Adam Cole Emerges As Next Challenger For MJF's AEW World Championship

On tonight's "AEW Dynamite," Adam Cole firmly positioned himself as the next challenger for Maxwell Jacob Friedman's AEW World Championship, and the promotion has announced that Cole will take on MJF on next week's episode in a championship eliminator match.

In a war of words, MJF verbally berated Cole on a range of issues. The champion's verbal tirade referenced online chatter about Cole, his time in Ring of Honor and "WWE NXT," and rumors about his departure from WWE, including a direct reference to Vince McMahon. Cole struck back, saying that MJF's verbal attack wasn't anything he hadn't seen on social media before.

MJF called Cole's verbal retort bold words from "Keith Lee's manager," but ultimately, Cole chastised MJF for not being a true champion, saying that a true champion wouldn't just trade barbs on the mic, but would fight him. He emphasized that no one respects the reigning champion, and that he was better than MJF — and the fans knew it. Before Cole could exit the ring, MJF grabbed Cole and told him he'd fight him any day of the week. Cole got the last word, saying, "Looks like we've got ourselves a match."

Should Cole defeat MJF next week, he will win a title match opportunity — MJF's fourth defense of the AEW World Championship in the half-year that he has held the title. It's unknown where such a match between the two would take place, but the upcoming Forbidden Door event is the most likely option, particularly given MJF's notorious disdain for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion that cross-promotes Forbidden Door with AEW. But of course, Cole must beat the champion in non-title action first.