Sammy Guevara's Return Announced For Tomorrow's AEW Dynamite

Since coming up short against MJF in a four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, both "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Darby Allin have moved on, with Allin and Sting coming to the aid of Orange Cassidy as he battles the Mogul Embassy, while Perry has reunited with semi-frequent tag team partner Hook. The one "pillar" that hasn't been seen since, however, is Sammy Guevara. That changes tomorrow on "AEW Dynamite." On Twitter, AEW announced that the "Spanish God" will be on tomorrow's show in Washington, D.C. It's unclear whether Guevara will be cutting a promo, or if he'll be competing in a match. Guevara's presence is fitting, as he opened the first ever "Dynamite" in history from the site of tomorrow's show, the Capital One Arena, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes.

Despite not winning the AEW World Championship weeks ago, it has still been a joyous time for Guevara, who announced prior to the match that he and his wife, fellow AEW star Tay Melo, were expecting their first child. The couple, who have documented Melo's pregnancy on Guevara's YouTube vlog, have since revealed they will be having a daughter, which they plan to name Luna Melo Guevara.

Guevara's presence will only add to a loaded "Dynamite," which features Toni Storm and Wardlow defending their AEW Women's and TNT Championships against Skye Blue and Wardlow respectively, while Adam Cole battles MJF in an AEW World Title Eliminator match, "Hangman" Adam Page and the Young Bucks face the Blackpool Combat Club, and the Mogul Embassy battles Cassidy, Allin, Sting, and Keith Lee. More matches for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door are also expected to be announced.