Skye Blue Wins AEW Rampage Four-Way, Earns Title Match Against Toni Storm On Dynamite

After coming out on top of a four-way match on "AEW Rampage," Skye Blue will be moving forward to face AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on "AEW Dynamite." The match with Blue will mark Storm's first defense of the title since winning it from Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing.

Storm, now in her second reign as champion, previously defeated Blue on the March 22 episode of "Dynamite," and more recently, Storm and Outcasts partner Ruby Soho defeated Blue alongside Riho in tag team action on the April 12 "Dynamite." Throughout the ongoing Outcasts vs. Originals storyline, Blue has faced off with all three members of the Outcasts in singles matches and been defeated each time.

Wednesday will mark Blue's first televised opportunity at the Women's World Championship; she has previously unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the ROH Women's title and Jade Cargill for the TBS title. The 23-year-old star has been making appearances for AEW since 2021, and she officially signed with the company earlier this year.