AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/9 - Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Two Trios Bouts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on June 9, 2023, coming to you from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado!

A huge four-way match is set for tonight, as Dr. Britt Baker DMD collides with Skye Blue, Nyla Rose and Mercedes Martinez. The winner will receive a title match against recently crowned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Storm dethroned Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing on May 28 with a little help from her Outcasts teammates, Ruby Soho and Saraya.

The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn have been racking up wins over the past few weeks, and tonight, they look to add another one under their belts as they go head-to-head with Spanish Announce Project. Another trios match is slated for tonight, as ROH World Tag Team Champions Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix join forces with Bandido to take on Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarty. The latter three have a storied history, having been members of The Firm up until the dissolution of the group following The Firm Deletion Match at The Hardy Compound during the May 5 edition of "Rampage".

Additionally, Powerhouse Hobbs will be making his return to televised action against an opponent who has yet to be named. Hobbs was last featured on May 5, joining forces with QT Marshall and Aaron Solo in a losing effort to the aforementioned Lucha Brothers and El Hijo del Vikingo.