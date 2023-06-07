Blackpool Combat Club To Take On Hung Bucks Next Week On AEW Dynamite

Before the faction leaders clash in the ring at the highly anticipated Forbidden Door event on June 25 in Toronto, Bryan Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club and Kazuchika Okada's CHAOS faced off in a trios match on tonight's "AEW Dynamite." Though Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero put up a good fight, they were ultimately no match for the ultra-violence of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. But there's no rest for the wicked, and now another trios challenge has been laid out to the BCC, set for AEW's return to Washington, DC.

After Danielson's crew claimed their latest victory, the Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page appeared backstage to suggest another massive trios contest. Understandably still heated after Double or Nothing's Anarchy in the Arena match, "the Hung Bucks" are still out for BCC blood. They questioned whether Mox, Yoots, and Castagnoli can take care of business without the aid of "The American Dragon" or their new allies Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis, and issued a challenge that was quickly accepted by Danielson.

As the next chapter of the saga between the Elite and the BCC prepares to unfold in one week, it will be interesting to see if Page and the Jackson brothers are fully healed from their last battle. But ready or not, there's little chance that either team will back down.