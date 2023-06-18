Joey Janela Congratulates AEW's Nick Wayne For Completing High School

Nick Wayne will join the AEW roster when he turns 18, but the young star has a reason to celebrate before then. Wayne recently graduated from high school, and no one is happier about it than Joey Janela.

Per Instagram, Janela revealed that he's proud of the rising star and congratulated him for how far he's come. Furthermore, the GCW star praised Wayne's wrestling abilities and the bouts they've had against each other in the past.

"Congratulations to my boy @thenickwayne who graduates High school today, A little brother to me that I've traveled the world with and we also beat each others asses in the ring alll over the world in some of my favorite matches!"

Afterward, Janela noted that Wayne will be eligible to compete in AEW in two-and-a-half weeks, which is when he turns 18. As of this writing, the rising star is expected to debut on the July 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Swerve Strickland will be his inaugural opponent. Wayne defeated Strickland to win the DEFY World Championship earlier this year, and the latter told him that he'll see him on "Dynamite" as soon as he debuts for AEW.

Janela also knows a thing or two about working for AEW, having competed in the promotion from 2019 until 2022. Additionally, he seems happy about Wayne getting the opportunity to showcase his skills on a bigger stage. "Congratulations young legend! Enjoy!" he said on the Instagram post.