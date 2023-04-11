Tony Schiavone Says AEW Has Signed Indie Sensation Billie Starkz

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has disclosed that 18-year-old pro wrestling prodigy Billie Starkz has just signed with AEW on the "What Happened When" podcast. The traditional "Is All Elite" graphic has yet to be posted on social media to officially confirm the news. Starkz has made numerous appearances across AEW programming since December 2022, with her most recent match occurring last Friday at Battle Of The Belts VI when she unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship. If Schiavone's information is correct, then Starkz will join the AEW roster with her friend Skye Blue, who signed an exclusive deal with AEW last week. Starkz recently noted that she was "welcomed in" to AEW when she first started appearing for the promotion and described the company as a "very comfortable environment" for her.

Starkz made her pro wrestling debut in 2018 for the Girl Fight Wrestling promotion in Indiana. The up-and-coming wrestler would go on to perform for various independent promotions across North America, including Major League Wrestling, Black Label Pro, and Game Changer Wrestling. Starkz headed to Japan in November 2022 and unsuccessfully challenged Yuka Sakazaki for the Princess of Princess Championship in the main event of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling's All Rise '22 event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Starkz recently kept herself busy during WrestleMania 39 week in Los Angeles, California, by performing in five matches for five different independent promotions. She would win two of those clashes, with a victory over Act Yasukawa, Brooke Havok, and Kidd Bandit in a four-way match for Relentless Wrestling and a successful defense of the 2econd Wrestling Championship against Havok, with Lisa Marie Varon (fka Victoria in WWE) as the special guest referee, for 2econd Wrestling.