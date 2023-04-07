AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Live Coverage (04/07) - International Championship Match, TBS Championship Match, ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Battle of the Belts VI" on April 7, 2023, coming to you live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island!

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will be defending his title against Dralístico. Both men are coming off of huge matches over the past couple of days, with Dralístico joining forces with fellow La Faccion Ingobernable member Rush to defeat The Infantry on last night's "ROH on Honorclub" while Orange Cassidy and longtime allies Best Friends came up short against AEW World Trios Champions House of Black this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Rising star Billie Starkz looks to dethrone TBS Champion Jade Cargill tonight and put an end to her undefeated streak. Starkz has made several appearances on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" over the past few months, facing the likes of Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Emi Sakura, Red Velvet, and Yuka Sakazaki while Cargill has taken issue with Taya Valkyrie and her finishing maneuver over the past few weeks, as it closely resembles her own.

The Lucha Brothers are set to put their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship on the line against QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs for the first time since defeating Top Flight, La Faccion Ingobernable, The Kingdom, and Aussie Open to become the new titleholders in a Reach for the Sky Ladder Match at Supercard of Honor last Friday.