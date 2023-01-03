Billie Starkz Comments On The Experience Of Working For AEW

Despite being only 18 years old and with an eye toward college, Billie Starkz is almost entering grizzled veteran territory on the independent scene, having been a staple of GCW in particular since 2020. And now that she is legally an adult, Starks has been getting looks from some bigger promotions, including AEW, who brought her in to work the recent "AEW Dark" tapings. In an interview with "The Joshi Pod," Starkz had nothing but positive things to say about her brief experience with AEW.

"It was a really great experience actually," Starkz said. "It was definitely a very comfortable environment for me. I feel like I was immediately welcomed in, and I wasn't stressed at all. I think that was because I also had many friends there already," she added. "I had Skye [Blue], who I shared a hotel room with, hyping me up the entire day, getting me excited to go. And then I ran into Top Flight and hung out with them. They're my friends from FIRST Wrestling in Minnesota, Starkz continued, "and they're great guys who have stayed at my house before. So I was like 'Oh, this will be great. I get to see everybody.'"

Starkz wrestled twice on the "Dark" tapings, battling Red Velvet and later Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in singles action. Her match with Red Velvet aired on December 27, while her bout with Baker will be released on a later show. We'll have to see if AEW has any interest in bringing Starkz back in the future or if another company may choose to invest in her rise for their developmental system.

