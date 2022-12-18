Spoiler: Top Independent Star Debuts At 12/17 AEW Dark Tapings

The career of the "Space Jesus" has skyrocketed in recent months, with her next landing set for All Elite Wrestling.

Billie Starkz made her official AEW debut at AEW's "Dark" tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida over the weekend, recording two matches in the process. Though the exact broadcast dates of the tapings are unknown, Starkz took on two huge competitors in the company's women's division. There, she faced former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and the recently returned Red Velvet.

In addition to AEW, Starkz also has another major debut on the horizon. On January 7, she will make her way over to Philadelphia for Major League Wrestling's "Blood And Thunder" taping. Her opponent for that endeavor has yet to be announced, but the opportunity will likely serve as a continued effort to grow the company's women's division — known as the Featherweights.

At only 18 years old, Starkz is already a four-year veteran in professional wrestling. The independent standout completed her training at the Grindhouse Pro Wrestling Academy before beginning her rounds in the midwest. So far, Starkz has racked up notable appearances in Game Changer Wrestling, Women's Wrestling Army, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling — where she vied for the Princess of Princess Championship against Yuka Sakazaki during her first tour of the country. Most recently, Starkz captured the Black Label Pro Heavyweight Championship, defeating Calvin Tankman at Black Label Pro's "Slamilton" show on November 12 in Indiana.

Outside of professional wrestling, Starkz looks to keep herself grounded, as she soon embarks on college, pursuing an online program in business and marketing.